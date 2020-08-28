Lifelong Democrat Mayors from Northern Minnesota Now Back Trump for Re-Election

"Like many in our region, we have voted for Democrats over many decades. We have watched as our constituents' jobs left not only the Iron Range, but our country.



"By putting tariffs on our products and supporting bad trade deals, politicians like Joe Biden did nothing to help the working class. We lost thousands of jobs, and generations of young people have left in order to provide for their families with good paying jobs elsewhere.



"In this election, there is a lot at stake – but the biggest risk is our economy, jobs, and our way of life.



"Lifelong politicians like Joe Biden are out of touch with the working class, out of touch with what the country needs, and out of touch with those of us here in small towns like ours across our nation.



"President Trump delivered the best economy in our nation’s history, and President Trump will deliver for us again. He will continue to fight for every American, regardless of party affiliation and continue to stand up for the working class."

"Today, we don't recognize the Democratic Party. It has been moved so far to the left it can no longer claim to be advocates of the working class.In a move sure to strike fear and concern into the heart of the Biden Campaign – particularly coming from a wide swath of elected officials in the traditionally Democrat state of Minnesota – Democrats and Democrat communities across America appear to be abandoning their party's nominee , instead embracing President Trump after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris embraced much of the socialist agenda of the radical left.Whether it be Minnesota leaders from the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, or Mayors from Democrat strongholds across the country, today’s endorsements from Minnesota's Iron Range highlight the growing level of support for President Trump's re-election campaign.